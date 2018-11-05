WealthTrust Fairport LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $65.62 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $71.36.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

