Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Stake Boosted by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Webster Financial by 46.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,396,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,975,000 after acquiring an additional 440,873 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,162,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,507,000 after acquiring an additional 267,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 121.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 221,008 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,116,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,099,000 after acquiring an additional 165,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Webster Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 131,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

WBS stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $119,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.