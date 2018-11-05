Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,844 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.92 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

