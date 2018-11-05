Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 625 W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.43.

NYSE:GWW opened at $288.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $191.39 and a 52-week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total transaction of $360,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total value of $5,519,318.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

