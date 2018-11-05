Weibo (WB) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $62.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.41. Weibo has a 52-week low of $53.11 and a 52-week high of $142.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.54 million. Weibo had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 37.75%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Weibo by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Weibo by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

