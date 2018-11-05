Weibo (WB) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

WB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Weibo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Weibo from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

WB stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 2.41.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Weibo by 43.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Weibo by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at $240,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

