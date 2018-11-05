Weir Group (WEIR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,000

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,060 ($26.92) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEIR. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Weir Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,170 ($28.35) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,246.18 ($29.35).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,548.51 ($20.23) on Thursday. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,326 ($30.39).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

