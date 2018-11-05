Welbilt (WBT) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. Welbilt has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.45 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $196,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

