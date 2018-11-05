Welbilt (WBT) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.59 billion (+8-10%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.Welbilt also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.73-0.81 EPS.

WBT stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.23. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.89 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on Welbilt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $196,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

