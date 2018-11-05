Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $709.05 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 548,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.21% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $709,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 100,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $125.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,984.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

