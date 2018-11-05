Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $861.24 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,310,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128,510 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $861,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,998,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after buying an additional 2,282,572 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,510,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $87.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

