Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,796 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.37% of U.S. Bancorp worth $1,182,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,981,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,476,000 after purchasing an additional 208,341 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 53,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 284,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $889,581.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB opened at $52.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

