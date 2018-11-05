WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN (FXZ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN (BMV:FXZ) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN makes up 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of BMV FXZ opened at $37.56 on Monday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/MATLS ALPHADEX FDAN has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

