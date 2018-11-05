WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter worth $1,755,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter worth $289,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the third quarter worth $766,000.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $186.49 on Monday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

