WEX (WEX) Upgraded to Outperform by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $200.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEX. Wolfe Research started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.80.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $172.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. WEX has a 1-year low of $118.40 and a 1-year high of $203.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.15 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $820,587.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,783,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WEX by 10.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 31.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 31.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 158,212 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

