Willdan Group (WLDN) PT Raised to $40.00

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $308.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.37. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $35.11.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter. Willdan Group had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Willdan Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Willdan Group by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.