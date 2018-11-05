William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Tenable in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Tenable and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

TENB opened at $28.64 on Monday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,007,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,808,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,356,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,747,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,202,000.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.