William Blair Comments on Express Scripts Holding Co’s FY2018 Earnings (ESRX)

Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Express Scripts in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $9.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.07. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Express Scripts’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

ESRX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

ESRX opened at $96.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Express Scripts has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Express Scripts by 969.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Express Scripts by 222.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 322,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 222,805 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the third quarter valued at $37,291,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Express Scripts by 337.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Express Scripts by 30.2% during the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

