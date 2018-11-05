William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $38.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. 5,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of -0.81. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Krish S. Krishnan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.