William P. Reid Sells 1,900 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (EME) Stock

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $136,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE EME opened at $72.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.88%.

Emcor Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 29,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 149,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

