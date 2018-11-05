Workday Inc (WDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.26.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Workday to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday to $169.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Workday to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

WDAY traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $130.32. 1,943,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,558. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $95.35 and a fifty-two week high of $157.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of -102.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $671.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 374,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $50,012,872.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $633,732.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,782 shares of company stock worth $68,244,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,598,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 18.0% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

