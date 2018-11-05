Workiva (WK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Workiva has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.22)-(0.21) EPS and its FY18 guidance at ($0.55)-(0.53) EPS.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 million. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workiva stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. Workiva has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Workiva to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Workiva from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Workiva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

