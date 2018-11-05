Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 1,540 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,040 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,899 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 14,940 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

