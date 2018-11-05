Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $26,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 117.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $349,547.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

