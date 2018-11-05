Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,483,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of Xcel Energy worth $159,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,433,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,564,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,456,000 after buying an additional 237,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Mizuho downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

In related news, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

