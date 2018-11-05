Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.55 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.18-2.24 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.18-2.24 EPS.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 122.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 116,841 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 591.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 60,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 38 hotels, including 36 wholly owned hotels, comprising 10,852 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.