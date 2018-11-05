YouLive Coin (UC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

YouLive Coin (CURRENCY:UC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One YouLive Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and HADAX. During the last seven days, YouLive Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. YouLive Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $275,433.00 worth of YouLive Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00043349 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00058758 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000460 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ubcoin Market (UBC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004854 BTC.

About YouLive Coin

YouLive Coin is a token. YouLive Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. YouLive Coin’s official website is www.youlive.io. The official message board for YouLive Coin is www.youlive.io/announcement. YouLive Coin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialYouLive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YouLive Coin Token Trading

YouLive Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YouLive Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YouLive Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YouLive Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

