Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Eagle Bancorp Montana posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 8.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBMT. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

