Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.95 Million

Equities analysts expect New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) to post sales of $579.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $603.90 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $536.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $543.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.70 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NJR opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

