Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (TGS) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 310.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $295.38 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 70.24% and a net margin of 23.69%.

TGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Santander raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 276,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.50. 196,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,526. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.22.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

