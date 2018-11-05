Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.60. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.62 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.55. 1,187,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Caerus Investors LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caerus Investors LLC now owns 963,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 326,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,113,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 43,412 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.