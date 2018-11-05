Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.48. Southern Copper posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 252.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

SCCO stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 16.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Southern Copper by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Southern Copper by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 35.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

