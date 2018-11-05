Zacks: Brokerages Expect BP plc (BP) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BP plc (NYSE:BP) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.98. BP posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BP will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BP.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Santander upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded BP to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 250.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BP by 1,375.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $165,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BP by 2,782.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. BP has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.79%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

