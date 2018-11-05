Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to report sales of $45.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.43 million and the lowest is $44.46 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported sales of $53.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year sales of $182.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.10 million to $186.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $190.18 million, with estimates ranging from $186.85 million to $194.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRET. Robert W. Baird upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 158.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,589,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 975,173 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,269,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 57.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 63.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $636.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of July 31, 2018, we owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,703 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

