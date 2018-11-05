Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $255.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.1% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 217,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 410,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

