Zacks: Dixie Group Inc (DXYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Dixie Group an industry rank of 236 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Dixie Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dixie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dixie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dixie Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dixie Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 191,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dixie Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 60,229 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dixie Group stock remained flat at $$1.31 during trading hours on Monday. 7,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,369. Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dixie Group (DXYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.