Zacks Investment Research Lowers NOW (DNOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NOW and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.28. NOW has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.80 million. NOW had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth $27,284,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,741,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,509,000 after buying an additional 425,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter worth $15,382,000. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NOW by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 727,326 shares during the last quarter.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

