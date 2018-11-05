Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stars Group (TSG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

TSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stars Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stars Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.67. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.80 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,204,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stars Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,118,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,712,000 after buying an additional 1,793,803 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

