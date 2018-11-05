Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) to Hold

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DBD. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE DBD traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $20.40.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

