Zacks: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) Given $27.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IRCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 659,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 109,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,132. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.10. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a net margin of 333.56% and a return on equity of 52.00%. On average, analysts predict that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4687 per share. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

