Zacks: PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $124.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PS Business Parks an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

NYSE PSB opened at $131.65 on Monday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $137.45. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.34.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

In other news, insider John W. Petersen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.40, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $451,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth $209,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of June 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

