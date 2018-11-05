Zacks: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Universal Insurance an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

UVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Universal Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Universal Insurance news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,575,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $953,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,359,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,776,660.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $3,725,490. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. 5,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.88. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $50.50.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.16 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 19.77%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

