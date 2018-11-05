Zagg (ZAGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZAGG opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zagg has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $355.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine lowered Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zagg from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In other news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,334.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

