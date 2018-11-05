Zions Bancorporation Acquires 10,169 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 149.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 722.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.