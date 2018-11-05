Zoetis Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (ZTS)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 2nd. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. Gabelli also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 77.52% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $92.77 on Monday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $67.44 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $12,359,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,467 shares of company stock worth $19,071,625. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,848,000 after acquiring an additional 351,447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,692,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,302,000 after acquiring an additional 119,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,099,000 after acquiring an additional 529,666 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 985,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,262,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,309,000 after purchasing an additional 422,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.