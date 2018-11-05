Zoetis (ZTS) PT Set at $100.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $92.77 on Friday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $67.44 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 46,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $4,252,765.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,625. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,848,000 after buying an additional 351,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,692,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,099,000 after purchasing an additional 529,666 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 985,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,262,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,309,000 after purchasing an additional 422,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

