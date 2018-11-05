Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,411 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $73,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $860,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 11,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $926,932.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,345. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $89.81 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.66.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

