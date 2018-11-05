Zynga (ZNGA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zynga from $4.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $3.70 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Zynga has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Zynga had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $163,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 493,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,948,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 437,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,618,091.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zynga by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 187.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.