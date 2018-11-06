$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldcorp Inc. (GG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldcorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Goldcorp posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldcorp will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goldcorp.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 2.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GG shares. ValuEngine cut Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of GG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. 5,466,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,415,073. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Goldcorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 206,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goldcorp by 53.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Goldcorp by 180.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 200,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 129,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goldcorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Goldcorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,588,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after buying an additional 1,056,515 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

