$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE MIXT opened at $17.93 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $398.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 944,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 132,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 230.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

